The UAE is adopting the "Looking East" policy, with focus on China and building strategic relations with the Asian giant, a top UAE business executive said on Sunday.

The “Looking East” strategy is clearly reflected by the visit to China by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

“This is a golden chance that we now look to the East, where future lies," said Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties. "The East, extending across China, India and other Asian countries, is home to four billion people.”

Alabbar said that deals and agreements will be concluded with Chinese companies. A memorandum of understanding will be signed by Emaar Properties and the Beijing airport.

“Our e-commerce platform Noon.com will sign a deal with a Chinese company specialised in manufacturing unmanned mini busses that will be used to transport goods within residential neighborhoods,” he said.

Strengthening ties

The UAE is increasingly adopting a steady approach of strengthening ties with the East.

UAE-China relations have developed over time, as the UAE’s leadership has reaffirmed the strategic importance of China in the international scene, economically and politically.

In May, Dubai developer Emaar has signed an agreement with the Beijing New Aeropolis Holdings to jointly develop a new business and tourism complex at the Beijing Daxing International Airport.

The complex will include retail, entertainment, office, hotel hospitality, convention, sport, art and lifestyle elements, a statement said.