Derived from the old name of Beijing, the Peking duck is the most famous roast dish in China due to its unique way of cooking. Traditionally, it is cooked over timber either from the crab-apple, hawthorn or peach tree. The duck is slow cooked upside down as its skin is glazes with honey, produced by the black bee of the jasmine flower. It ends up with a barbeque-like skin, crispy on the outside with succulent meat inside. It is then wrapped in a thin pancake and accompanied with Hoison sauce, shredded carrots, spring onion, sweet soya sauce, and autumn cucumber.