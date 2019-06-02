Photos of Dubai Palace went viral on social media last weekend as wedding date nears

Dubai Palace was decorated with lights to celebrate the upcoming wedding celebrations of the Al Maktoum family. Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights The sons of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid were married in a traditional Melcha ceremony on May 15

The wedding celebrations will take place on June 6, 2019 during the Eid holidays

Photos of Dubai Palace lit up in decorative lights went viral on UAE social media

Dubai: With the date for the Al Maktoum wedding celebration less than one week away, the Emirati community have gone ecstatic over the latest photos of the Dubai Palace.

During the weekend, Emiratis were keen to share images of Dubai Palace adorned with bright lights in celebration for the upcoming wedding parties of the three sons of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The three sons of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid will hold the wedding celebrations on June 6, 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, 36, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, married Shaikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Thani Al Maktoum in a Melcha that was held earlier in May. Image Credit: Supplied

It is customary for Emirati families to decorate their homes for their daughter's wedding. Image Credit: Supplied

According to Emirati tradition, the bride and groom are first married in the Melcha – a religious ceremony performed by an Islamic scholar – and is attended only by family members and close friends.

On May 15, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, 36, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, married Shaikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Thani Al Maktoum.

Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad, 35, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, married Shaikha Maryam Bint Butti Al Maktoum, and Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad, 32, Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, married Shaikha Midya Bint Dalmouj Al Maktoum.

The men’s wedding reception will take place on Thursday June 6 during the Eid holiday. Image Credit: Supplied

The wedding celebrations will be then held at a later time, and involves two sets of parties on different dates; one for men and the second for female guests.

Details of the wedding invitation that submerged online revealed that the men’s wedding reception will take place at on Thursday June 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, 4pm.

The entrance of Dubai Palace was elaborately decorated with lights. Image Credit: Supplied

The entrance of the palace can be seen completely lit up with lights. Image Credit: Supplied

As the wedding date draws closer, it is customary for the bride’s house to be elaborately decorated with bright lights all the way from the front door, the backyard and up to the roof. This is to let everyone know about the joyful news and that a wedding will be celebrated in that household.

The bride’s reception usually consists of music, dancing, extravagant decorations and lavish food, as guests are dressed in eye-catching ball gowns and covered in jewellery.