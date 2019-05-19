Dubai Ruler offers lessons of life to his sons and expresses happiness at the marriage

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid published the poem on his Instagram page. Image Credit: Instagram

Also in this package Shaikh Hamdan, Maktoum and Ahmad get married in Dubai

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his boundless happiness at the wedding of his three sons, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad and Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad.

On his Instagram page, Shaikh Mohammad on Saturday published a poem that he wrote on the occasion of his sons’ wedding.

In a religious ceremony on Wednesday night, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, married Shaikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Thani Al Maktoum, while Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, married Shaikha Maryam Bint Butti Al Maktoum. Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, married Shaikha Midya Bint Dalmouj Al Maktoum.

In the first verse, Shaikh Mohammad highlighted how the entire UAE is overjoyed at the occasion of the three sons’ surprise wedding.

Praising his three sons, Shaikh Mohammad recalled how he raised them and how he spent nights caring about them. He also noted that the first thing he taught them was to love the nation, the homeland.

He also referred to the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, saying that Shaikh Zayed’s legacy and history has inspired the three Shaikhs, which helped them reach where they are today.

Shaikh Mohammad expressed pride in his sons, saying that he is doing them his fatherly duty, “help them get married”. Shaikh Mohammad called on his sons to follow on the footsteps of their father and ancestors, especially the late Shaikh Rashid.

In life, he advised his sons to always respect their wives, treat others well and choose the righteous entourage.

Shaikh Mohammad concluded the poem by congratulating his three sons, calling on them to always be united.