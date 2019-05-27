The date of the Al Maktoum's wedding reception has been doing the rounds on social media

The Al Maktoum wedding invitation was written in elaborate gold calligraphy. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The dates for the Al Maktoum weddings have been confirmed, much to the delight of fans of Dubai’s ruling family.

A photo taken of the wedding invitation, which shows the card written in elaborate gold Arabic calligraphy, revealed that the men's wedding reception will take place during the upcomig Eid holidays.

On May 15, the three sons of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, were married in a religious private ceremony.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, married Shaikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Thani Al Maktoum.

Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, married Shaikha Maryam Bint Butti Al Maktoum, and Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad, Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, married Shaikha Midya Bint Dalmouj Al Maktoum.

On the wedding invitation, the name of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid was written at the top of the card inviting guests to attend the wedding reception of his three sons.

The Al Maktoum wedding reception for male guests will take place on June 6, 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

The names of the grooms – Shaikh Hamdan, Shaikh Maktoum and Shaikh Ahmad – were then written below from right to left.

All the details of the men’s wedding reception were at the bottom of the invitation, which explained that the celebrations will take place at on Thursday June 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, 4pm.

As part of the invitation, guests were also treated to a delightful gift of Omani halwa – a traditional Gulf sweet made of wheat starch, sugar, water, ghee, saffron, cardamom and nuts.

The shaikhs’ governess, who is fondly known as Mama Noora, had earlier posted photos of the delicious treat on social media.

The top of the gift box read "The happiness of the Al Maktoums", which was embroidered in gold thread.

In the Gulf, wedding celebrations used to take one week but have nowadays been cut short to a few days. A traditional henna party usually takes place a couple of days before the wedding ceremony and is reserved for the bride and her female relatives and friends.

The groom’s father will then host a reception for the male guests, which usually takes places in the afternoon or early evening of the next day.