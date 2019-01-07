Dubai: A member of Dubai’s ruling family has released footage of her romantic wedding across social networking sites, which will leave you in awe.
Shaikha Maryam Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted never before seen videos of her wedding.
Shaikha Maryam was celebrating her one year wedding anniversary with Shaikh Suhail Bin Ahmad Bin Juma Al Maktoum, which took place on January 5, 2018.
To mark the wedding anniversary on January 5, the blissful couple celebrated with a spectacular fireworks display at the seven-star Burj Al Arab hotel.
The video post of the fireworks extravaganza was accompanied with the caption: "Alhamdulillah [Thank God]."