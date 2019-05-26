Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that Eid Al Fitr holidays for the private sector will begin on Monday, June 3 (29 Ramadan) until 3rd of Shawwal - work will resume of 4th of Shawwal.

