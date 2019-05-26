Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that Eid Al Fitr holidays for the private sector will begin on Monday, June 3 (29 Ramadan) until 3rd of Shawwal - work will resume of 4th of Shawwal.
Previously, the UAE Cabinet announced in March that the same number of holidays will be granted to the public and private sector. However, public sector employees will enjoy at least one extra day off this Eid as their holidays will start on June 2, Sunday, and work will resume on June 9.