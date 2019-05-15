It will be a week-long holiday, kicking off on June 2, until June 8

A night view from Wahat Al Karama of Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the public sector will begin on Sunday, June 2. Work will resume on Sunday, June 9.

For the private sector, Eid Al Fitr holidays will start on Monday, June 3 (29th of Ramadan) to 3rd of Shawwal, the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Sunday. Eid falls on the 1st day of Shawwal which depends on moon-sighting - this will be either June 4 or June 5.

The notice expounding the holidays

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had announced earlier that Eid Al Fitr will be marked from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

The UAE Cabinet had announced in March that the same number of holidays will be granted to the public and private sector. However, for Eid Al Fitr, public sector employees enjoy an extra day off as their holidays start on June 2, Sunday.

Holidays in 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

In a tweet posted earlier last month, the government department clarified that the next long weekend will be for Eid Al Adha and said that residents will benefit from a four-day holiday – one for Arafat Day and three for Eid which falls on 9 and 10-12 of Dhu Al Hijja respectively.