Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has released the holiday calendar for the year 2019 and 2020 for the public and private sectors.
The federal authority said that the holidays are based on the decision of the Council of Ministers, which asked all ministries and federal offices to abide with the holiday calendar for year 2019 and 2020, as approved by the UAE Cabinet.
Earlier in March 2019, the UAE Cabinet had granted the UAE private sector the same number of holidays as the public sector.