A top Sharjah-based astronomer revealed the most likely dates when Eid Al Fitr will occur

The first day of Eid Al Fitr ultimately depends on the observation of the moon with the naked eye. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: As UAE residents embrace the second week of Ramadan, predictions have already started for when the month is likely to end.

The Islamic calendar is a lunar one, which means that there are 354 or 355 days for 12 months in the year.

The calendar, which is also known as the Hijri calendar, relies on the observation of the new crescent moon to determine important events such as Ramadan and the proper time for Hajj.

Depending on the visibility of the moon, dates of each month can vary from 29 to 30 days, but astronomers also have to take into consideration weather conditions before announcing the new month.

The 12 months of the Hijri calendar include:

Muharram Safar Rabi Al Awwal Rabi Al Thani Jumada Al Ula Jumada Al Akhira Rajab Sha’aban Ramadan Shawwal Dhu Al Qa’da Dhu Al Hijja

Ebrahim Al Jarwan, General Supervisor at Sharjah Planetarium, said that according to astronomical calculations, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Wednesday June 5.

“There will be difficulty in observing the moon after sunset on June 3, so we can expect the month of Shawwal to start on different dates in different countries. But in the UAE, we can make an educated guess that Ramadan will be 30 days long this year,” said Al Jarwan.