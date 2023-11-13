Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, stressed that the two-state solution is the only way forward to achieving lasting peace in Palestine, which would benefit both parties involved in the current war.
Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Forum, Gargash said that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is a significant regional concern, emphasising the importance of a political solution.
Dr. Gargash underlined the UAE’s active role in mitigating tensions, focusing on dialogue-based approaches to foster stability. This effort involves close coordination with regional allies, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, he added.
Addressing the situation in Gaza, Dr. Gargash expressed his distress over the recent events, categorising the attacks on civilians as exacerbating the crisis and stating that such actions are unjustifiable.