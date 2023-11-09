Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to allow the delivery of humanitarian relief aid to Palestinians in the strip.
They underscored the critical need for an immediate ceasefire to ensure the safe and consistent delivery of humanitarian aid through reliable and secure channels.
During a meeting held at Qasr Al Shatie in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in the Middle East and discussed the current efforts for de-escalation.
They stressed the significance of preventing the expansion of the cycle of violence and escalation, avoiding further humanitarian crises in the region, and striving to establish a clear pathway towards achieving a lasting, just and comprehensive peace in the region.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim emphasised that the utmost priority lies in safeguarding the lives of civilians in compliance with international humanitarian law and guaranteeing their safety.
The talks touched on fraternal relations and various avenues of cooperation and joint action in all domains, aiming to achieve the mutual interests of both nations and bring good and prosperity to their peoples.
Sheikh Mohammed hosted a dinner banquet in honour of Sheikh Tamim and his encourage.
The two leaders reviewed ways to enhance joint Gulf action in order to achieve the interest of the peoples of the GCC countries and their aspirations for development and continued progress.
Sheikh Mohamed conferred the Order of the Union on Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Emiri Diwan, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening brotherly relations between the UAE and Qatar.
The meeting and the banquet were attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, among other Sheikhs and senior officials.
Sheikh Tamim was seen off at the Presidential Flights by Sheikh Mohamed.