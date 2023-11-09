Gaza has become a graveyard of innocent children. So said United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterrez.

“Hundreds of girls and boys are reportedly being killed or injured every day,” he said. “More journalists have reportedly been killed over a four-week period than in any conflict in at least three decades."

Palestinian Health Ministry said the Israeli bombings have so far resulted in 1 child getting killed every 10 minutes in Gaza.

Palestinian children run as they flee from Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Image Credit: AFP

Israel launched relentless airstrikes on Gaza, in response to attacks by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad on southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in about 1,400 deaths of Israeli citizens. After the raid, marked by 3,000 missiles fired from Gaza, which activated Israel's "Iron Dome", 240 people, including children, were taken as hostages to Gaza.

In Israel's retaliation, Gaza's civilian population is taking the brunt, with nearly half of buildings razed to the ground or made uninhabitable due to bombings.

Following are the numbers, as of November 7, 2023 (unless otherwise stated):

500,000+

Palestinians (estimated) trapped in northern Gaza with no water, food, electricity and fuel as lsrael tightens its siege.

50,000

Number of pregnant women are caught in the current conflict, with over a 10th of those due to give birth in the next 30 days.

50,000

Palestinians fled southward from northern Gaza on Wednesday (November 8) alone with increased bombings

70%

Percentage of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have already left their homes

12,000

People killed since war began on October 7, 2023

10,569

Number of Palestinian deaths, mostly in Gaza

Palestinians survey the destruction following an Israeli military raid on the Jenin Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank on October 30, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

1,400

Number of deaths in Israel

1

Child is killed in Gaza every 10 minutes

309

Average daily number of deaths in Gaza since October 7

240

People taken hostage by Hamas from Israel

25,000

Tonnes of bombs dropped by Israeli army on Gaza as of November 2, 2023, according to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor

15,000

Weight in tonnes of nuclear bombs dropped by the US on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan in August 1945.

10 kg

Amount of explosives dropped by Israel on Gaza per individual

140 square miles / 360 sqkm

Land area of Gaza (one of the most densely populated places on earth)

12,000

Number of targets hit by Israeli Army bombings in the Gaza Strip (as of November 2, 2023, according to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor quoting IDF)

4,104

Number of children killed in Gaza from October 7 to November 8, 2023 in the current war, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

1,270

Children missing in Gaza, presumed buried under the rubble. (Source: savethechildren.net)

170

Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank violence and Israeli raids

43

Children have been killed in the occupied West Bank (savethechildren.net)

31

Children were killed in Israel during October 7 attack by Hamas/Islamic Jihad (savethechildren.net)

30

Children from Israel are being held hostage in Gaza (savethechildren.net)

73

Health-care workers killed in Gaza (Source: Lancet)

16

Health workers killed while on duty in Gaza (Lancet)

57

Health-care facilities attacked as of Oct 24, 2023 (Source: Lancet)

52,000

Housing units in Gaza destroyed or severely damaged by Israeli airstrikes (Euromed Monitor)

220,00

Buildings damaged by bombings (Euromed Monitor)

182,000

Number of jobs lost in Gaza since the start of the Israeli-Hamas war (Source: International Labour Organisation)

208,000

Number of jobs lost in the West Bank (ILO)

24%

percentage of employment lost due to spillover effects of the war (Source: ILO)

$16 million

Daily job losses in the two Palestinian territories (ILO)

