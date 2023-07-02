Sharjah:The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA)’s Eid Al Adha Labour Festival at the Labour Park in Al Sajaa Industrial Area in Sharjah conducted free medical examinations, health awareness programmes and legal consultations, besides a series of cultural programmes and the distribution of gifts to workers.
The festival, held during Eid, was attended by LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer and members of the Indian Society in Sharjah, among others.
Al Qaseer said, “After the great response by workers on the first Eid festival last year, we decided to hold it this year for the second time.”
He said the festival is part of a series of events and activities conducted by LSDA in cooperation with the government and private sectors.