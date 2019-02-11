Most cities were designed in the early 1900s with the invention of cars. The design of cities was based on three tenets: the number of cars, population density (Number of people living in an area), and areas designated for industrial and economic sectors of traditional economic return on the city and the state. This requires redesigning now to keep pace with the modern age. This is because of the impact of the current design of cities on individuals, in terms of social coherence and solidarity.