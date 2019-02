Travelling is one of the most important pillars of quality of life in cities. This is because easy access from one point to another has an effect on people’s happiness. It is essential to redesign cities and reconsider the adoption of modern modes of transport such as unmanned transportation, Hyperloop technologies and flying taxis. This requires investment in developing cities infrastructure and innovating new routes in air and underground. This is simply because the future of countries, mankind and life is directly associated with the future of cities