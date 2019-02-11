Dubai: Commuters in Dubai could soon have a chance to zip through the skyscrapers, bypassing all the traffic below, if the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) trials on Sky Pods prove successful.
The RTA has unveiled two Sky Pods — Unicar and Unibike — at the ongoing World Government Summit which are currently being tested in conjunction with Skyway Greentech Co.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the two models of the Sky Pods, a mobility system that the RTA is testing as future mode of transport, particularly as a first mile/last mile solution.
Shaikh Mohammad inspected the Sky Pods on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in the presence of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.
The system occupies considerably less area than conventional systems of the same capacity. It is also characterised by higher power efficiency, using five times less power than electric vehicles.
“The Unibike is characterised by its small size and lightweight. It moves on steel wheels on a hanging railway. Combining the features of a high-performance electric vehicle with sports and recreational features, the pod is powered by electric systems,” said Mattar Al Tayer, as he briefed Shaikh Mohammad about the Sky Pods.
He added that the pods can be fitted with a power generator such as a bicycle dynamo, and can be driven by the body mass of passengers on board.
The unibikes can accommodate two riders and travel at a speed of up to 150 kmph.
The second model of the Sky Pods is the Unicar, which is designed for long-haul journeys.
“The Unicar features a design compatible with the urban setting and international standards of Dubai. These ultra-modern innovative systems have the potential of enhancing smooth mobility through the construction of an elevated network connecting high-rise buildings,” said Al Tayer.
He added that each Unicar has a capacity of four to six seated riders and can travel at a speed of 150 kmph.