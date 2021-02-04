Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri at the 'Writing the Future -- the Cultural Visa for Creatives' session at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature on Thursday. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) issued 69 golden visas to creative individuals in the field of culture and art in 2020, an official said on Thursday.

Addressing a session at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dubai, Hala Al Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), said a total of 220 requests were received from people wanting the UAE Gold Card in 2020. However, 124 requests were approved and provided with a letter of nomination to proceed with the process at GDRFA-Dubai.

“In 2020, 69 UAE Gold visas in culture were issued and 59 visas are under process. Dubai is keen to attract talent from all around the world. As they find stability by earning the gold card, they will be more creative and support the society,” Al Badri said.

Major General Mohammad Al Marri, director-general of (GDRFA), said that based on the nominations, individuals in culture and art can visit GDRFA-Dubai to get the UAE Gold Visa in the culture category.

“Individuals in culture and art are precious investment in the country. The UAE is an attraction for culture and art. We have prominent athletes and talents among us now due to the initiative,” Maj Gen Al Marri said in the session.

He said that the ten-years visa can be extended when it expires.

The gold card is a long-term residency visa, first announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai in May 2019 for investors and businessmen. In November 2020, Sheikh Mohammed set a major expansion of the scheme to allow all doctors and PhD holders to secure the 10-year golden visa. Some scientists, big data and artificial intelligence experts will also be eligible, as will top scoring school pupils and their families, and university graduates with a GPA of 3.8.

Conditions to get UAE Gold Visa in fild of art and culture

Al Badri said that a long list of individuals as well as companies investing in culture and art can get the visa if they meet the terms and conditions.

The list includes: Authors, writers, designers, historic and knowledge researchers, fine arts, literary figures and others.

Criteria to apply

Candidate must: