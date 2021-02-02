His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the disbursement of a grant worth Dh24,392,473 to athletes who accomplished sporting achievements in 2019, benefitting 680 athletes from 29 federations.

The grant will be distributed to athletes without holding the customary annual ceremony, in line with the precautionary measures adopted by the country to protect people's health and safety.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, commended Sheikh Khalifa's generous gesture to the sporting overachievers, with the patronage and following up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, underscoring the keenness of the country's leadership to invest in its citizens and empower them in all areas.

"The sports sector in the UAE has accomplished many recent achievements, and we have advanced to a new stage that requires the cooperation of all sporting cadres, athletes, coaches, referees and administrative staff, to consolidate our achievements and target the first position in all areas of professional sports, making champions and investing in new talents based on internationally approved standards," he added.

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs and Chairman of the General Sports Authority, said that the President's gesture highlights the keenness of the country's leadership to support sports and athletes, as well as its appreciation of athletes who accomplished outstanding achievements and reinforced the country's position in international sports.