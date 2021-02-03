Dubai: Dubai announced new safety precautions for the visitors of Global Village, on Wednesday.
The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Emergency Management in Dubai announced the following:
Live theatre
Temporary suspension of all theatrical and touring performances in Global Village as a precaution, starting today, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, until further notice.
Fireworks
Fireworks shows have been canceled for the next two weeks.
However, Global Village continues to operate, with the best practises in place to maintain the health and safety of its visitors.
Not only in Global Village
The move comes days after a decision to implement new protocols across the emirate as cases of coronavirus rise in the UAE.
The new precautionary measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management have reduced the capacity of indoor venues, hotels, shopping malls and restaurants and cafes.