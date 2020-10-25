1 of 20
Global Village welcomes guests to a world of wonders for the Silver Jubilee celebrations as Season 25 gets underway.
The sprawling outdoor attraction is among the most visited worldwide, with 42,000 guests per day on average.
The Silver Jubilee (Season 25), which runs till April 18, 2021, includes newcomers Russia, Cambodia and Vietnam joining dozens of other countries in 26 pavilions.
All guests and staff will be wearing face coverings and Global Village has designed complimentary face masks for kids to make sure their mask is part of the fun. Thermal screening will be in operation at all entry points and more than 600 hand sanitiser stations have been installed across the entire Park.
This year’s opening concert, on Friday, will be ‘Rockin’1000’, dubbed “the biggest rock band on earth”, headline “the largest virtual rock show in history”
In the street entertainment line-up, the new additions include Living Lamp-Posts, Retro Rocket, Global Village Knights and The Rolling Tones, joining long-time favourites Man in a Bin, Super Helpful Heroes, Gorilla in a Cage and Ollie the Ostrich.
In total, there are 19 restaurants and four cafés to choose from this season, with the newest additions to the Global Village restaurant scene including Georgian, Syrian, American and South African cuisines.
Meanwhile the kids’ theatre is welcoming new character shows including Peter Rabbit, Octonauts, Care Bears and ‘Don’t Do the Dodo’ based on the popular children’s book ‘The Curious Tale of the Dodo’.
A brand new stunt show, Mission Speed, completes the entertainment line-up with Ace detectives Abby Marshall and Frank Adams from the North Rapids Police Department setting up a sting operation to foil a gang of ruthless cyber criminals — but it doesn’t go exactly to plan. It features high-speed police car chases, firefights, precision driving, back-flipping bikes, explosions and high falls.
All kiosks across the park will also be applying queuing mechanism to ensure social distancing.
More comfort and safety measures than ever before are also in place as the park operates under “new normal” standards. As expected, social distancing will be in effect across the park, and seating has been introduced in front of the Main Stage to ensure requisite guidelines can be easily respected.
Also, more than 100 new additions have been included this season in the ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not!’ collection of artefacts and exhibits from the natural, scientific, artistic and human oddities.
From Carnival fun to rickshaw trips, disinfection procedures will be in place after every ride. The cleaning schedule frequency has also been significantly increased and full disinfection of all facilities will take place after the daily closure of the park
Artists perform on the first day of the new season of Global Village in Dubai. In the street entertainment line-up, the new additions include Living Lamp-Posts, Retro Rocket, Global Village Knights and The Rolling Tones, joining long-time favourites Man in a Bin, Super Helpful Heroes, Gorilla in a Cage and Ollie the Ostrich.
The European pavilion at the Global village.
The Global Village mainstay is now home to more than 30 kids, family and thrill rides, as well as dozens of skill games and no fewer than 100 arcade games.
Each of the 26 pavilions propose unique experiences via a multitude of boutiques, food outlets, exhibits and entertainment. This season, Russia, and Cambodia & Vietnam pavilions join the Global Village family.
Moreover, one of the latest attractions in Carnival is the thrill ride ‘Manila Mayhem’ that hovers seven meters above ground with a 360-degree rotation at 20 revolutions per minute.
Global Village has also introduced a brand new app and mobile website for easy online ticket purchase and improved in-park guest experience.
