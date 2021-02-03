Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended the graduation ceremony of the 45th batch of cadet officers of the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.
The ceremony started with the arrival of Sheikh Mohammed at the college headquarters, where he greeted the graduates while the UAE national anthem played. The graduated officers took an oath of allegiance to their country and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, before Sheikh Mohammed.
He also honoured top achievers and congratulated the graduates on their success and wished them further achievements.
The Vice-President expressed his pride in the military graduates and their commitment to serving their nation and safeguarding its security.