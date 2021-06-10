Fujairah: Fujairah firefighters controlled a fire that broke out at the emirate’s Friday Market early on Thursday. No injuries were reported.
Fujairah Civil Defence received a report about the blaze at 1:53am on Thursday and immediately dispatched firefighting teams to the site in Masafi.
According to reports, firefighters from Al Masafi and Al Manama Stations arrived at the location. They prevented the fire from spreading to the neighbouring shops.
The firefighting teams succeeded in securing the place that contained inflammable material from textile, carpet and furniture stores and managed to extinguish the fire that only resulted in material loss.