Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Wednesday that residents and citizens with a green status on their AlHosn app would be allowed entry to certain places.
The places include shopping centres and large supermarkets, hotels and facilities, gyms, public and private beaches, public parks, private swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, museums, and restaurants and cafes.
The colour coding system on the app has been approved by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, and defines six different categories of users: fully vaccinated, second dose recipients, first dose recipients waiting for a second dose appointment, or late for their second dose appointment, those exempt from receiving the vaccine and the non-vaccinated.
Colour-coded
A red colour indicates a positive COVID-19 PCR test result, and usual safety and health procedures need to be followed.
A grey colour indicates that PCR test validity has ended for the individual.
A green colour indicates a negative PCR test result, and this is now further segregated into seven different green pass categories.