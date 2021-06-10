Abu Dhabi: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence, yesterday received Dr Nayef Falah Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Al Hajraf and his accompanying delegation are visiting the UAE at the invitation of the Ministry of Defence to hand over a lecture at the National Defence College.
Al Bowardi commended the outstanding relations between the UAE and the GCC countries and the state’s leadership keenness to support and enhance joint Gulf action to meet its aspirations and prosperity.
The UAE official hosted a dinner in honour of the delegation, in the presence of a number of senior officers and officials of the Ministry and the General Secretariat of the GCC.