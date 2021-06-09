1 of 17
Amazing view of Burj Khalifa
Image Credit: Mac Arcigal/Gulf News reader
2 of 17
City lights in Dubai
Image Credit: Mac Arcigal/Gulf News reader
3 of 17
Nightlife in Downtown Dubai
Image Credit: Mac Arcigal/Gulf News reader
4 of 17
Silhouettes of visitors at the Dubai Fountain
Image Credit: Aisha MS/Gulf News reader
5 of 17
Spectacular view of Burj Khalifa Dubai
Image Credit: Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader
6 of 17
On a clear night at The Palaces and Burj Al Arab from Al Sufouh Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
7 of 17
City lights in Dubai from above
Image Credit: Aqeel Khawar/Gulf News reader
8 of 17
Colourful lights of Burj Khalifa Dubai
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
9 of 17
Colourful night view in Dubai
Image Credit: Mohamed Yazeen/Gulf News reader
10 of 17
Let's take a walk in Al Qusais Park Dubai
Image Credit: Bikram Tamang/Gulf News reader
11 of 17
Silhouette buildings in Dubai
Image Credit: Jomon Varghese/Gulf News reader
12 of 17
Abu Dhabi city at night
Image Credit: Karen Arcilla/Gulf News reader
13 of 17
A not so busy lighted street in Abu Dhabi Corniche
Image Credit: Andrew Faye Semilla (@drewbchlr)/Gulf News reader
14 of 17
Strolling at the Formal Park, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Andrew Faye Semilla (@drewbchlr)/Gulf News reader
15 of 17
Sunset at Al Khan Sharjah
Image Credit: Reena Lopez/Gulf News reader
16 of 17
Sunset at Al Nahda Sharjah
Image Credit: Priya Varghese/Gulf News reader
17 of 17
Captured the watercolour like skies at Sharjah
Image Credit: Sherrin George/Gulf News reader