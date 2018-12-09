“The historic fraternal ties, stable relations, and common destiny of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ought to be expressed in every way possible. I chose sport as my personal approach for doing that, and I believe that with every drop of sweat and every step I take during training and running to the holy city of Makkah, will serve as a message of love and fraternity toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding he trains more than seven hours a day.