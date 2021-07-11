Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Sunday that the Eid Al Adha and Arafat day holidays in all ministries and federal entities will be from Dhu Al-Hijjah 9 as per the Islamic calendar.
This corresponds to Monday, July 19, and employees will be off until Dhu Al-Hijjah 12, 1442, corresponding to Thursday, July 22. Official working hours will resume on Sunday, 25 July 2021.
This would mean that employees would get a six-day long break.
Explainer: Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha
Eid Al Adha is one of two major festivals in Islam, and is a holiday celebrated by all Muslims. It marks the conclusion of the pilgrimage to Mecca, known as Haj. At the end of Haj, Muslims throughout the world celebrate the holiday. Eid Al Adha translated, means the Festival of Sacrifice.
Arafat Day marks the second day of Haj, or pilgrimage and is the day before the first day of Eid.