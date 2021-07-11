1 of 9
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. - Argentina won 1-0. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Argentina's Angel Di Maria holds the trophy after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. - Argentina won 1-0. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Argentina's Lionel Messi holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. - Argentina won 1-0. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Brazil's Neymar reacts after losing the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Argentina at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Brazil's Neymar (L) is comforted by Brazil's Vinicius Junior after losing the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Argentina at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Brazil's Richarlison (L) Brazil's Neymar (C) and Brazil's Vinicius Junior react after losing the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Argentina at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Players of Argentina acknowledge Brazilian players during the award ceremony of the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) and Argentina's Exequiel Palacios celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Argentina's Lionel Messi presents the trophy to teammates as they celebrate on the podium after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. - Argentina won 1-0. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP