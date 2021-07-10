1 of 14
The race for Euro 2020 finalist Harry Kane heats up again with Tottenham demanding 100 million pounds plus two first-team players from Manchester United. Manchester City and Chelsea have also made bids for the England and Spurs captain
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 14
Pep Guardiola seems to be turning his attention more towards France striker Antoine Griezmann, and have been in touch with the Barcelona man about a potential move to the Etihad
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 14
West Ham are looking to bring in PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola
Image Credit: AP
4 of 14
Tottenham will fight it out with a busy Arsenal, French giants Paris St-Germain and Atletico Madrid for Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar
Image Credit: Houssem Aouar Instagram
5 of 14
The Gunners are also determined to sign Brighton defender Ben White, having made a third, improved bid of 48m pounds plus add-ons
Image Credit: AP
6 of 14
Young Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has committed his future to the Londoners by signing a five-year deal, ending Aston Villa’s hopes of signing the Englishman
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 14
Not content with that, Arsenal and Manchester Untied have both been linked with Barca’s French defender Samuel Umtiti
Image Credit: AP
8 of 14
Napoli and Roma are targeting Italy and Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri, but only if the Blues lower their 20 million pound asking price
Image Credit: AP
9 of 14
Another Blues defender who could be on the move is Kurt Zouma, as the Frenchman is out of contract this summer and Everton, Tottenham and Roma showing interest
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 14
Sampdoria are fighting to hold on to Denmark’s Euro 2020 star Mikkel Damsgaard as a host of clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham, Juventus and Barcelona are all chasing the 21-year-old striker
Image Credit: AP
11 of 14
Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has asked to leave Leeds United after failing to claim the No. 1 spot at Elland Road
Image Credit: REUTERS
12 of 14
Despite all the transfer rumours, a long-term contract for Son Heung-min is top of the agenda for Tottenham
Image Credit: Reuters
13 of 14
Leicester City are closing in on free agent Ryan Bertrand, who left Southampton at the end of the season
Image Credit: Ryan Bertrand Instagram
14 of 14
Carlos Tevez, the former City, United and West Ham forward is aiming to end his career in the MLS in the United Stayes an claims he is considering multiple offers
Image Credit: AFP