Tom Marquand rode an absolute blinder aboard Starman to win the Group 1 Darley July Cup in dominant fashion at Newmarket Racecourse on Saturday. The winner finished ahead of Commonwealth Cup runner-up Dragon Symbol and front-running Art Power to give trainer Ed Walker one of his biggest successes. Established in 1876, the Darley July Cup is one of Britain’s most valuable and prestigious sprint races, with many of its famous winners being adjudged champion British sprinter. Starman certainly ranks among the best, but we reflect on some outstanding past winners of the great race over the past two decades.
Image Credit: Newmarket Instagram
Ten Sovereigns 2019 — Owner: Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier. Trainer: Aidan O’Brien. With Ryan Moore in the saddle, Ten Sovereigns disputed the lead from the start and drew away from his opponents in the closing stages to win by two and three-quarter lengths. Trainer Comment: “He’s like all those good athletes, he goes at a very high pace very easily, and when you ask him, he quickens.”
Image Credit: Courtesy Coolmore
Harry Angel 2017 — Owner: Godolphin. Trainer: Clive Cox. Competing against older horses for the first time, Harry Angel won by one-and-a-quarter lengths from Limato, with Brando taking third ahead of Caravaggio. Trainer comment: “He’s grown up and become a man.” Awards: Cartier Champion Sprinter, World’s top-rated sprinter (2017)
Image Credit: Supplied
Muhaarar 2015 — Owner: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Trainer: Charlie Hills. Muhaarar won some of Britain’s top sprint races such as the Commonwealth Cup and British Champions Sprint Series, but it was his victory in the July Cup that underlined his status as a high-quality sprinter. With Paul Hanagan on board, he produced a strong late run to catch the leader Tropics in the final stride and win by a nose, with the 50/1 outsider Eastern Impact taking third ahead of veteran Sole Power. Jockey comment: “This is what it’s all about. The whole team works hard, I’m delighted.” Awards: Cartier Champion Sprinter (2015)
Image Credit: Reuters
Lethal Force 2013 — Owner: Alan G Craddock. Trainer: Clive Cox. Bargain purchase Lethal Force, bought for just £8,500, put in a stunning display of sprinting to win the race in an unbelievable 1:09.11. Lethal Force took a tidy two-length winner of the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Ascot earlier in the year but his performance in the July Cup was out of this world. Awards: Cartier Champion Sprinter (2013)
Image Credit: Sakhee Facebook
Dream Ahead 2011 — Owner: Khalifa Bin Dasmal. Trainer David Simcock. Officially rated the equal of the great Frankel as a two-year-old Dream Ahead overcame traffic troubles to catch Bated Breath inside the final 200 metres and cross the line in impressive fashion. With the win, Hayley Turner became the first woman to ride a British Group One winner. Awards: Top-rated two-year-old in Europe (2010), European Champion Sprinter (2011)
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Oasis Dream 2003 — Owner: Prince Khalid Abdullah. Trainer: John Gosden. Oasis Dream was a sprint sensation shortly after the turn of the century and he was the highest-rated two-year-old in Europe in 2002. Oasis Dream’s feat of winning the July Cup would be emulated years later by his offspring, Muhaara. Awards: Cartier Racing Award for European Champion Sprinter, European Champion Sprinter (2003)
Image Credit: Courtesy Juddmonte
Mozart & Stravinsky 2001 & 1999 — Owner: Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor. Trainer: Aidan O’Brien (pictured). Mozart — An Irish champion the classically named Mozart led from the start under Mick Kinane before pulling clear inside the final 100 metres to win by a cosy three-and-a-half lengths from the mare Cassandra Go. Jockey comment: “What a performance. He is the fastest I have ridden and was a winner from the second the gates opened.” Awards: European Champion Sprinter 2001. Stravinsky — Initially campaigned as a miler Stravinsky was a revelation as a sprinter at Newmarket where he outclassed 13 previous pattern winners to break the track record. He crossed the line four lengths ahead of Bold Edge in what was a stunning and unforgettable display of sprinting. Awards: European Champion Sprinter (1999)
Image Credit: Reuters