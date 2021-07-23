Abu Dhabi Eid
Elaborate health safety and precautionary measures have been put in place in Abu Dhabi for Eid Al Adha celebrations, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Supplied
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved the preventive and precautionary measures that have been put in place for Eid Al Adha 2021 in order to combat the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. This was announced by Abu Dhabi Media Office in a tweet today.

These preventive measures were implemented in order to ensure the health and safety of all community members.

Members of the community have also been advised to use online banking channels to remit funds for Eid gifts as a safety measure to limit the spread of the virus by minimising physical contact.