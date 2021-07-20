Parents delighted with their bundles of joy that arrive on an auspicious day

Baby Danial, seen with father Ramez Nabil Mounir, arrived at the Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi at 12.01am today. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Parents of different nationalities welcomed their special bundles of joy on Eid Al Adha across UAE.

At Prime Hospital, Dubai, a delighted Indian expatriate couple, Rajesh Soundarraj and Suchitra Gandhi, were thankful for their special Ed gift – a bonny male baby weighing 2.954kg who was born at 12.17 am, delivered by Dr Farida Pittawala, specialist gynaecologist and obstetrician at the hospital.

Rajesh Soundarraj and Suchitra Gandhi with their newborn at Prime Hospital, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

At Aster Hospital Ghusais, baby Elisha Alexis, weighing 3.3 kg was born at 2.09 am to Filipino expatriates Marlon Sibug Borillo and Esther Borillo. The baby was delivered by Dr Shuchita Meherishi, specialist gynaecologist and obstetrics at the hospital. The Borillos said, “We are very happy for the safe delivery of our baby girl on such a fortunate day and thank the team of doctors and nurses for it.”

Marlon Sibug Borillo with his daughter Elisha at Aster Hospital Ghusais Image Credit: Supplied

Evana Sumesh, an Indian baby girl weighing 3.12 kg was born to Lijomol Vathaparambil, at the Zulekha Hospital, Dubai at 9.32 am. A normal delivery, this is Lijomol’s second baby and she was assisted by Dr Rajalakshami Srinivasan, specialists in obstetrics and gynaecology at the hospital.

Baby Evana Sumesh with her mother Lijomol Vathaparambi. Image Credit: Supplied

Indian expatriate mother Sadaf Hasan gave birth to a bonny baby girl, weighing 2.56 kg at 9.14 am on Eid day at Zulekha Hospital, Sharjah. This was the second baby for Hasan and was born through a C-section, delivered by Dr Tahira Mehboob, specialists in obstetrics and Gynaecology at the hospital. Thrilled to have a special gift on Eid, Hasan expressed delight, although she was yet to think of an appropriate name for her boy.

Indian expatriate mother Sadaf Hasan gave birth to a bonny baby girl. Image Credit: Supplied

Two babies were born at the NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah and the first soon after midnight. The baby girl born at 0.24am to Indian expatriate parents Rihanna Shaikh and husband Shaikh Hakim weighed 3.24kg and was delivered via Caesarean section by Dr N. Selvakumari, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital.

Rehana Shaikh and Shaikh Hakim with their newborn at NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Emirati baby girl Reem Hassan, weighing 3.9 kg, was born to Sarah Abdalla Ahmed and father Hassan Khaled Al Murshidi at 2.24 am, and was delivered by Dr Isra Khalid, specialist gynaecologist and obstetrician at the hospital.

Michael Davies Expressing delight at the birth of the Eid babies, Michael Davies, CEO of NMC Healthcare, said, “The birth of a child is always a reason to celebrate but it doubles on the occasion of Eid al Adha and happiness knows no bounds. We pray the babies continue to bring joy to their families and remain a source of joy forever.”

In Abu Dhabi, Indian expatriates Shakira Saidarak and her husband Hifsu Palakodan welcomed their third child, a baby girl at the NMC Royal Woman’s Hospital, Abu Dhabi. The baby girl, weighing 2.99 kg was delivered by Dr Razia Sharafuddeen Kutty, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital at 5.36 am. The parents were delighted.

Hifsu Palakodan with his baby girl at the NMC Royal Woman’s Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

At the Burjeej Hospital, Abu Dhabi, three sets of parents were blessed with three babies and the births took place a second or two after the stroke of midnight.

Baby Rashed Mater Al Mansoori, arrived at 00.01 hours on Eid Al Adha. He was born to Emirati parents Mater Al Mansoori and N Al Mansoori. The baby, weighing 2.6 kg was delivered by Dr Sausan Abdul Rahman, Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at the hospital.

The second child, baby Nabil stepped into this world at 12.01am too, born to Egyptian couple Ramez Nabil Mounir and Mariam Nabil Naguib and delivered by Dr Fady Georges Hachem, consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician at the hospital.

Baby Mansour Al Kyeli, followed suit at 12.02 am. Weighing 2.97kg, the baby was born to Emirati parents M Al Kyeli and mother F Al Mazrouei and was delivered by Dr Sausan Abdul Rahman.

The family said they are happy and grateful to the Almighty. “We have been longing for the arrival of our baby since my wife became pregnant. This is our second child. Though the delivery was to be around the time of the holy festival, we did not expect that the child would be born on the day of Eid Al Adha. This is a true blessing and we do not have words to thank God,” said Al Masoori, father of baby Rashed.

Elsewhere, in Al Ain, Emirati couple, Ahmed Darwish Al Shamsi and Eiman Khsib Ali Alkhayeli also welcomed their newborn baby boy Hamdan Ahmed Darwish Al Shamshi, weighing 3.4 kg at 2.04am at the Medeor Hospital.

The Eid Al Adha bundle of joy at Medeor Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

“Hamdan is our fifth child, and a true blessing of the God. We have been waiting to welcome the baby. The entire family is happy as the child was born on an auspicious day,” said father Ahmed Darwish Al Shamsi.

Dr Divyatha Jayaram, specialist in Gynaecology and Obstetrics at the hospital, said that the hospital is happy to welcome the baby on Eid day. “Both, the child and the mother are healthy and doing well.”

Abu Dhabi police officer Mohammad Abdulla Mohammad Sultan Al Shamshi and his wife, who is a teacher, became parents for the fifth time with the birth of their baby boy on Eid morning at 12.37 pm on July 20 at the NMC Speciality Hospital, Al Ain.

Baby Saeed Al Shamsi , born at NMC Speciality Hospital Al Ain. Image Credit: Supplied

The baby weighing 2.9 kgs was delivered normally and assisted by a team of doctors headed by Dr Sheila Binoj, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital. A delighted Al Shamshi said, “We are overwhelmed with happiness at the arrival of our baby boy on this special day of Eid. It is a moment of double celebration for us today.”

Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children in Abu Dhabi welcomed 12 newborns on Arafat day including a pair of twins and has welcomed 6 newborns during the first few hours of Eid Al Adha.

Baby Abdul Aziz Al Niyadi, born at 12:53am, was the first baby born at Danat Al Emarat on Tuesday. Image Credit: Supplied