Mumbai : After giving the blockbuster year 2023 with 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki', superstar Shah Rukh Khan treated fans with a new update on his next project.

In a conversation on Star Sports on Friday, Shah Rukh revealed that he is going to start shooting for his next film in June.

He said, “I just felt I can rest a little. I have done two to three films and there was a lot of physical work also in all the three films. So I said maybe I will take some time off and I told the whole team ‘main aaunga matches dekhne.’”

He continued, “Fortunately, my shooting is in August or July. We planned in June, so it may start in June. So I am absolutely free till then. So I would like to come to all the home matches, because I love coming to Kolkata feels like coming home to me."

"It's important for me to be here, so I don't schedule according to my work, but I try my best to be here for all the matches," the actor said.

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore . at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK, who has had a phenomenal run, did not stop here.

In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

Helmed by RajKumar Hirani, 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has not announced his next project yet.