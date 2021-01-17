Dubai: Dubai Police recorded 24 traffic accidents within three hours as a thick blanket of fog enveloped the emirate early on Sunday morning, an official said.
According to Colonel Turki Bin Fares, Director of Command and Control Room in Dubai Police, two serious accidents and 22 minor accidents were reported from 6am until 9am on Sunday.
Dubai Police received 1,810 emergency calls during the foggy weather, an increase of 30 per cent on the same time last Sunday when police had received 1,275 calls and recorded 26 accidents, including a serious one.
Col Bin Fares said that police implemented the ‘Fog System’ with other emirates since the early hours of Sunday morning to prevent the movement of trucks on highways to reduce the number of accidents.
Col Bin Fares urged motorists to follow traffic instructions during unstable weather conditions and be more cautious while driving. “Traffic accidents during foggy or rainy weather can be very severe due to low visibility,” said he said in a statement.
Dubai Police have urged motorists to stick to speed limits at all times, slow down, keep safe distance between vehicles and to keep hazard lights and head beams on when driving in the fog.