The Official Twitter Feed of The Government of Dubai Media Office posted beautiful aerial pictures of the fog this morning in the emirate: ''Beautiful views from early this morning as the sun rose over a foggy #Dubai...'' @DXBMediaOffice
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice
Thick fog blanketed the Dubai skyline this morning.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice
The fog made driving difficult for many motorists and police across the UAE urged safe and slow driving.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice
The city stayed enveloped in fog well in to the morning, only dissipating close to midday in most parts of the emirate
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice
Winter in the UAE usually brings on foggy mornings like these.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice
The low temperatures and beautiful vistas make this a popular season for morning walks and rides for residents.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice
Minor accidents owing to foggy conditions were reported which led to traffic delays in some parts of the country.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice
Monster fog envelops Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and other emirates in UAE. Motorists were advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility conditions
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
Thick fog in Sharjah today. Police issue warning as many minor accidents were reported during morning rush hours.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Dubai: Buildings in the Dubai skyline were enveloped by dense 'monster' fog on Sunday
Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News
Dubai: Fog enveloped UAE on Sunday and amotorists were warned to drive carefully and slowly
Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News
"Spectacular view" of Sharjah Corniche.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Commuters across the UAE encountered heavy fog on the roads in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Sharjah Police through its social media platform called to be extra cautious as fog formation caused low visibility on streets leading into and within the city.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
With temperatures dropping, Sharjah residents pulled out their winter wear to get warm and cozy while exploring the city during chilly morning.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Foggy morning in Dubai: NCM warned of poor visibility conditions across UAE
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
Fog in Dubai: NCM issued red and yellow level fog alerts on Sunday
Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
A resident roller skate along the foot walk in Sharjah. Commuters face delays due to thick fog on Dubai-Sharjah roads on Sunday morning.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Heavy fog enveloped Sharjah making driving difficult for motorists this morning.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
Dubai residents woke up to a treat, and visibility from their windows zero to none.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A Sharjah resident biking this morning near Corniche. Be As visible as possible while cycling in fog.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The morning walk experience through Sharjah city.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Visibility dropped in most parts of Sharjah. Police urged caution for residents.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Fog also signals the end of winter and the beginning of summer.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News