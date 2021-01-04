Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested 97 suspects who were close to scam community members through e-scams and frauds valued at Dh11.8 billion.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, warned people from falling prey for scammers who use social media platforms for their scams. “Dubai Police provided technical support 1,078 times to recover hacked accounts last year, which were used to scam and blackmail others. People should report scammers,” Brig Al Jalaf said in statement.
Dubai Police have developed programmes and systems to fight e-crimes in the country, which led to the arrest of major international gangs, according to Brigadier Saeed Al Hajiri, Director of Cybercrimes Department at Dubai Police. “Dubai Police foiled major e-crimes and frauds by specialised gangs. Dubai Police prevented major damages and lost worth Dh11.8 billion,” Brig Al Hajiri added.
He said that there was an increase in e-crimes last year amid the spread of latest technologies and major usage of social media platforms.
Report crime
Dubai Police urged victims to report through e-crimes platform on Dubai Police app and website. Crimes like e-blackmail, hacking, e-fraud and financial fraud on credit cards can be reported via the platform.
Police urged members of society to call their friends if they noticed any suspicious actions on their WhatsApp or other social media platforms.