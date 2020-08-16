Finish on top in 7 out of 24 categories with its remarkable success in fighting crimes

Dubai: Dubai Police have won seven awards at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for their massive achievements in fighting crimes and in ensuing effective policing.

Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, said that that winning seven awards from 24 award categories at the most distinguished association of chiefs of police is another remarkable achievement in the history of Dubai Police.

“Dubai Police become the first police department in the world winning seven awards this year. It is 29.2 per cent of the total awards in 2020 — yet another achievement by Dubai Police, that became a model in policing,” Lt Gen Al Merri said.

Lt Gen Al Merri dedicated the success to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and other senior officers.

The IACP, which has about 31,000 law enforcement members from 160 countries, is a pioneering association among police agencies. United States President Donald Trump attended the last day of the event to deliver a speech.

“IACP is a powerful and well-known association among police chiefs that was established in 1893. Winning the seven awards reflects the efficiency of Dubai Police in serving the UAE and ability to compete in international events,” Lt Gen Al Merri added.

He praised the efforts of all the members of Dubai Police for winning the awards.

“Dubai Police are keen to provide best services and secure the country, especially during the precautionary measures adopted to curb COVID-19 in 2020,” Al Merri said.

Major General Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police, said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai Police implemented best practices for remote work and was prepared to compete with members of 165 countries.

“Using latest technologies and having the best Emirati cadres led to us winning the awards. It shows the distinguished position of Dubai Police in the world,” Maj Gen Al Obaidly said in a statement.

Awards won by Dubai Police

Brigadier Mohammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of Excellence & Pioneering at the Dubai Police, said Dubai Police became the first police force in the Middle East to win the top position for ‘IACP Leadership in the Prevention of Transnational Crime Award’ for its role in ‘Operation Stalker’, which led to the arrest of an international drug gang and seizure of 365kg of narcotics worth $80 million (Dh294.24 million).

The second award was ‘Leonardo leadership in the Prevention of Vehicle Crimes, after Dubai Police’s Criminal Investigation Department foiled an attempt to smuggle 252 luxury cars to several countries.

“Dubai Police seized 140 cars inside the country worth Dh42.9 million. Police identified 326 suspects from organised crime gangs. A total of 283 suspects were arrested,” added Brig Al Mualla.

The third award bagged by Dubai Police was for ‘IACP Leadership in Victim Services’ for the Human Rights Department in Dubai Police for providing support to victims of human trafficking, especially women and children.

“Dubai Police established a building to look after victims under Child Protection Oasis, which include 22 interview rooms across Dubai, outside police stations, with a budget of Dh3.2 million,” Brig Al Mualla added.

Dubai Police also won the ‘IACP August Vollmer Leadership Award in Forensic Sciences’ for creating the kinetic footprint technology in identifying suspects from his or her way of walking.

The fifth award won by Dubai Police was for ‘IACP Leadership in Law Enforcement Research’ that recognises law enforcement agencies that demonstrate excellence in conducting and using research to improve operations and public safety. Dubai Police won the award for a research conducted by the Artificial Intelligence Department of e-games and used it to raise awareness among youngsters about online dangers.

The sixth award was the ‘IACP J. Stannard Baker Lifetime Achievement Award’ in highway safety that annually recognises individual law enforcement officers who make outstanding lifetime contributions towards highway safety.

Major General Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Operations Affairs, won the award for his efforts in ensuring highway safety through a plan to attain zero-deaths in terms traffic accidents.