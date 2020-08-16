Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, Sunday inaugurated a phone link between the two countries, an official at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The step comes after the UAE and Israel signed a US-mediated peace treaty.
"(They) exchanged greetings following the historic Peace Accord signed by the two countries," Hend Al Otaiba, the director of strategic communications at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, added on Twitter.
She said that the two ministers confirmed commitment to fulfilling provisions of the peace treaty between the two countries to establish regional peace and development.