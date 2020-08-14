From left: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander, US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Reuters/AFP

Since the inception of the federation in 1971, the UAE has worked hand in hand with other Arab countries to defend and preserve the rights of the Palestinian people, especially the right to self-determination, particularly the right to an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The landmark announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohamad Bin Zayed Al Nahayn, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces that the UAE and Israel have agreed to begin talks towards establishing bilateral ties comes in this context.

As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough, Israel will suspend its planned annexation of large parts of the Palestinian land in the West Bank.

Some in the Arab world will obviously be critical of this bold move by the UAE. This is expected because there is a lot of emotion surrounding the decades-long Palestinian question, although several Arab states have had established relations with Israel for years.

The UAE will always remain faithful to its founding principles, including its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their cause. Nothing will ever change that fact. - Gulf News

But foreign policy should not be based or judged on emotions. A realistic approach to the Arab-Israeli conflict is the right approach to keep the chances of peace alive and end the occupation. And the UAE’s approach to geopolitical issues is a realistic one.

The UAE has always used its diplomatic resources to help settle regional conflicts. With its widely recognised focus on human development, economic growth and progressive social environment, the UAE believes that all peoples in the region deserve the stability and prosperity we enjoy in this country.

Therefore, the decision to move to establish ties with Israel was considered in this frame of thinking -- seeking a better future for all the people in the region, particularly the Palestinians, by pushing forward the chances of peace in the Middle East.

Rejection of annexation

The UAE leadership knows that by annexing parts of the West Bank, the Israeli occupation is setting the region for a prolonged conflict, henceforth the UAE’s rejection of the Israeli plan was unequivocal from day one.

The plan was also rejected and condemned by most of the international community. Also, several countries, in the Arab world and in the West have asked the UAE to intervene because they trust the ability of Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed’s ability to resolve political conflicts.

With all that in mind, the UAE took the bold initiative, with the help of President Donald Trump, to push the Israelis to halt their annexation plan as part of the agreement to set up diplomatic ties. When it comes to the rights of the Palestinian people, the UAE was willing to go the extra mile.