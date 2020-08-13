Image Credit: Agencies

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces held talks with US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and agreed on full cooperation between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

In a tweet Sheikh Mohamed announced that during the call Israel agreed to stop further annexation of Palestinian territories.

"During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship."

The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As set forth in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque, and Jerusalem’s other holy sites should remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths.

In a tweet Dr Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has affirmed that the UAE is heading towards preserving the chances of a two state solution

“The UAE, with a courageous initiative, is employing its decision to a normal relation with Israel to preserve the chances of a two-state solution, and calls for the resumption of negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis, and is committed to working with friends to establish security and to ensure the stability of the region.”

Breakthrough

This historic diplomatic move will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region.

All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from today’s historic achievement.

Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding the establishment of reciprocal embassies, investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, and other areas of mutual benefit.

Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East's most dynamic societies and advanced economies is expected to transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation, and forging closer people-to-people relations.

Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over area

As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump and with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas on Palestine, and will work now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.

The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus. Working together, these efforts will help save Muslim, Jewish, and Christian lives throughout the region.

Future plans

United Arab Emirates and Israel will join with the United States to launch a strategic agenda for the Middle East to expand diplomatic, trade, and security cooperation.

The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates share a similar outlook regarding the threats and opportunities in the region, as well as a shared commitment to promoting stability through diplomatic engagement, increased economic integration, and closer security coordination.

Thursday’s agreement will lead to better lives for the peoples of the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and the region.

