Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi Thursday lauded a historic agreement brokered by the US between the UAE and Israel, establishing full cooperation and stopping Israeli plans to annex further Palestinian territories.
“I followed with great interest and appreciation the joint statement of the US, the sisterly United Arab Emirates and Israel about agreement to halt Israel’s annexation of the Palestinian lands and taking steps that can establish peace in the Middle East,” the Egyptian leader said on his official Twitter account.
“I also praise efforts of those participating in this agreement for achieving prosperity and stability for our region,” he added.
Egypt was the first Arab country to have signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.