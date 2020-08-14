Cairo: Oman Friday expressed its backing for the UAE decision to establish formal diplomatic ties with Israel according to a “historic” agreement, the Omani news agency ONA reported, quoting a spokesman for the Omani Foreign Ministry.
The spokesman voiced hope that the decision will “contribute to fulfilling comprehensive, fair and durable peace in the Middle East. It will “serve aspirations of the region’s peoples in perpetuating pillars of security and stability as well as boosting factors for progress and prosperity for all,” the official added.
The landmark agreement jointly announced by the UAE, Israel and the US Thursday include establishing formal diplomatic ties between the UAE and Israel, and stopping Israeli plans to annex further Palestinian territories.