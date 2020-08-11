1 of 10
A replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to America 400 year ago this year is returned home following extensive renovations. | The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
Captain Whit Perry raises his cap as the newly renovated Mayflower II, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 10
The ship began the slow return home last month after spending the last three years in Mystic, Connecticut, getting $11.2 million worth of renovations.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
The Mayflower II has been a major tourist attraction and educational tool since it arrived in Plymouth as a gift from England in 1957. | A crew member looks out from the bow of the newly renovated Mayflower II.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Crew members take in the sails of the newly renovated Mayflower II.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
The newly renovated Mayflower II passes Bug Light on the way back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, is preceded by a fire boat as it returns to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
The newly renovated Mayflower II sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Crows of people onshore watch the newly renovated Mayflower II return to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters