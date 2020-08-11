1 of 10
Based on family tourism, Preveza is not familiar with the mass tourism of the top Greek destinations, such as the neighbouring Ionian Islands or Crete.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
But in the COVID-19 era, when tourism is at half mast, the town city of Preveza has launched a European promotional campaign.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Officials in Preveza hope that it's just this kind of small, family-run business that will help them overcome the coronavirus' impact on travel - while sparing the region the environmental impact and economic distortions of the mass tourism more common on Crete or the Ionian islands.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Tourists take part in a dolphin watching tour from a boat in the Amvrakikos gulf in Perveza.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
For Greece as a whole, a gamble on reopening its borders to tourists as early as June appears to have paid off for now.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Tourists take part in a dolphin watching tour from a boat in the Amvrakikos gulf in Perveza.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Tourists dive from a boat and swim during a dolphin watching tour in the Amvrakikos gulf in Preveza.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
Nestled between green hills, the Ambracian Gulf is fed by rivers descending from the mountains of the Epirus region of northwestern Greece.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Tourists dive from a boat and swim during a dolphin watching tour in the Amvrakikos gulf in Preveza.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Tourists dive from a boat and swim during a dolphin watching tour in the Amvrakikos gulf in Preveza.
Image Credit: AFP