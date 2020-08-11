1 of 8
Around 111 houses had partly or completely collapsed in recent weeks.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 8
Around 5,000 of the towering buildings in the old city have leaky roofs, and 107 have partially collapsed roofs. This year's heavy rains, which began mid-April and last into early September, have added to what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 8
Facade of some of the Unesco-listed buildings in the old city of Sana'a following heavy rains.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 8
Workers demolish a building damaged by rain in the heritage site.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 8
Historic Cities Preservation Authority officials said citizens today do not maintain these old buildings as in the past, leading to cracks and weakness.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 8
Workers demolish a building damaged by rain in the Unesco World Heritage site of the old city of Sana'a. The distinctive brown and white mud-brick houses in the historic neighbourhoods, which date from before the 11th century, have long been under threat.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 8
This year's exceptionally heavy rains, which began mid-April and last into early September, have added to what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 8
A collapsed building in the old city of Sana'a following heavy rains. Around 111 houses had partly or entirely collapsed in recent weeks.
Image Credit: AFP