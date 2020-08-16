His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces made a telephone call to Ghobaisha Al Ketbi, a resident of Al Shuwaib area in Al Ain, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation for her role and initiatives in serving the community.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Ghobaisha Al Ketbi is an exemplary woman and a role model. She has generously supported the police officers at a checkpoint near her home with meals, from the first moment it was set up. We are grateful to her and everyone working tirelessly to serve our country.”

Ghobaisha was recognized for her generosity in supporting police officers at a checkpoint near her home with meals, from the first moment it was set up. She also provided iftar meals throughout the month of Ramadan to police officers in Al Shuwaib.

The video of the phone call was shared on UAE social networking sites, allowing viewers to hear the conversation in Arabic that took place between Sheikh Mohamed and Ghobaisha.

"We are proud of her and her initiatives in serving the nation and society, and what she does is appreciated and we are grateful to her," said Sheikh Mohamed.

"The leadership of the UAE and society cherish these positive and benevolent examples of citizens and residents, and appreciate their sincere efforts for the country with their community initiatives in various circumstances," added Sheikh Mohamed.