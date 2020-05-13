His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has reassured the UAE during his virtual Ramadan majlis that the country will get through these difficult times and will prevail. ‘Just be patient,” he advised the UAE people.

“A sincere thank you to everyone of the frontline fight against coronavirus. I’m saying this on behalf of the UAE people. Without your loyalty, dedication and hard work, we wouldn’t have fared so well. It’s extremely difficult to match your efforts and dedication to fight the strain,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed addresses healthcare workers in virtual Majlis

Shaikh Mohammad listened to Stories of doctors, nurses and workers putting their lives on the line to help others during coronavirus.

Earlier, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention said that the “Covid 19” experience is new to the whole world, and to the UAE as well, and that those who were not ready had to live in difficult time.

He added that praise be to Almighty Allah, and with a distinguished leadership in the UAE, we were able to accept the first and second stages starting from discovery of the first infection, then the development in research, detection, investigation and follow-up, where all the teams in the UAE health authorities worked to achieve the ultimate goal of protecting everyone on this land from the virus.

He stressed that readiness was the most important weapon, readiness and speed of decision-making was in the interest of the Emirates during the stages that we passed, and God willing, there will be no challenge that the state cannot overcome.

Sheikh Mohammed holds a virtual majlis

Dr. Tom Loney, associate professor, , public health and epidemiology, said that the main goal of the epidemiologist is to collect accurate and reliable data on the spread of the virus and this requires a comprehensive and systematic testing strategy.

“The UAE government has invested significant resources in increasing the daily testing capacity to the maximum extent as it was classified among the best countries in the world in efficiency of coronavirus tests,’ Dr Loney said.

He added the UAE government has spared no effort in its endeavor to find all positive cases, as it adopted a comprehensive approach to track, test and treat patients, which helped reduce the spread of the virus in the UAE.

“This approach includes a wide and systematic test for the residents of the UAE, and once the cases are confirmed positive, strict and comprehensive tracking is conducted to find all contacts of the positive cases,” Dr. Loney said.

Prof. Alawi Alsheikh Ali, clinician, researcher and consultant cardiac electrophysiologist, said that one of the important lessons that we learned during this crisis is that qualifying the scientific and medical cadres to stand with other national cadres is a safety valve against the challenges facing the world.