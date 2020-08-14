Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has launched an aeromedical transport system via an isolation capsule to carry patients suffering from infectious diseases, WAM reported on Friday.
The first-of-its-kind system comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Colonel Pilot Obaid Al Shemeli, Deputy Director of the Air Wing department, said Abu Dhabi Police is keen to keep abreast of the latest developments in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership, which offers all forms of support to ensure the provision of the finest services.
Major Doctor Ali Saif Al Dhahouri, a specialist in aviation medicine, Abu Dhabi Police, lauded the newly launched service, saying it is about an integrated and complete isolation system that is dedicated to transport patients suffering from infectious diseases from one medical facility to another using aeromedical transport system.
The isolation capsule helps prevent the spread or transmission of infectious diseases from one person to another.