His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A new long-term cultural visa has been launched in Dubai targeting creative people.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the UAE’s first of its kind cultural visa while chairing a meeting for the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad approved a new cultural vision so as to turn Dubai into a global destination and hub for culture.

In a series of tweets, Shaikh Mohammad said: “We have some 6000 companies concerned with arts and culture, five creative complexes and 20 museums. We organize more than 550 cultural events every year attracting millions of visitors, so we do need a new vision that unify and coordinate efforts”.