Dubai: A new long-term cultural visa has been launched in Dubai targeting creative people.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the UAE’s first of its kind cultural visa while chairing a meeting for the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.
During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad approved a new cultural vision so as to turn Dubai into a global destination and hub for culture.
In a series of tweets, Shaikh Mohammad said: “We have some 6000 companies concerned with arts and culture, five creative complexes and 20 museums. We organize more than 550 cultural events every year attracting millions of visitors, so we do need a new vision that unify and coordinate efforts”.
“While meeting with the team of Shaikh Latifa Bint Mohammad, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, we approved the new vision along with the first long-term cultural visa for creative people. “We have also approved the setting up of a free zone for creative people and artists to be based in Al Quz, in addition to a global literary season with a book fair, conferences and events that attract 2 million visitors”, Shaikh Mohammad added.