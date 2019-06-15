Office buildings in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza). Image Credit: Gulf News

DUBAI: Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) is offering facilities to obtain long-term visas for its customers in a bid to attract and retain high-calibre talent within the UAE, it was announced on Saturday.

The move is in line with Resolution No. 56 of 2018, passed by the UAE Cabinet and issued as a decree by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The new initiative applies to a range of investors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and other specialists and innovators, to promote Dubai as a destination for highly skilled individuals in a wide variety of fields.

Jafza will assist new and existing customers, facilitating the process for any individuals that meet strict qualifications.

It will also work closely with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and any other relevant government entities to maintain the integrity of the process while ensuring rapid turnaround times.

Nurturing, curating talent

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammad Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza said: "Nurturing and curating talent has been a core part of Jafza's business ethos, and we have continually strived to create a work environment that rewards innovation, proactiveness, and productivity."

"This, in turn, is a part of our larger goal of assisting the Dubai government achieve its aims per the vision and guidance of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global hub for innovators through the development of a sustainable yet diversified economy."

"Innovation has always been the core of our nation's progress and is one of the primary reasons the UAE has managed to successfully bring in the quality of people it has over the decades. We believe this initiative is a step in the right direction that will help us maintain our status amongst the global community," he continued.

Under the new resolution, investors, entrepreneurs and specialised talents are now eligible for a five or ten-year visas that offer the possibility for automatic renewal depending on specific profiles and criteria.